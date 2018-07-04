No ‘Nipah virus’ in chicken

Rawalpindi: Director Poultry Research Institute Dr. Abdur Rehman has said that there is no Nipah virus in chicken anywhere in the world now which was previously found in Malaysia during 1998 and for the last time it was reported in Bangladesh during 2004, says a press release.

He said that after this period it was not fond anywhere. Dr. Abdur Rehman said that United Nations organisation Food and Agriculture Organisation and CDE of USA had already denied of having any virus of Nipah in any animal except pig and bat.

He said reports about presence of Nipah virus in chicken in Pakistan on social media are baseless.

He informed that Poultry Research Institute, Rawalpindi has devised a mechanism to analyse the samples of blood and meat of chicken and during 2017, 200,000 such samples were scientifically verified and no harmful virus like Nipah was found in chicken which could damage human body after consumption. He claimed that chicken being produced in Pakistan is absolutely safe to eat and there are no side effects of chicken and eggs. He said chicken and eggs are good gifted food items which fulfil human body protein and other necessary dietary requirements and it must be used on regular basis for healthy life.