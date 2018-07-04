Corruption case hearing against former IGP Jamali on July 14

In another corruption reference against former Sindh inspector general of police Ghulam Hiader Jamali, Ghulam Nabi Kerio and others, the accountability court concerned fixed July 14 to hear the case.

Jamali and other are facing charges of appointing people against 881 vacant posts illegally, committing corruption of more than Rs500 million. The court will record the statement of a prosecution witness, Naim Shaikh, at the next hearing.

Jamali along with other former police officers were responsible for alleged illegal recruitments in the police force from 2012 to 2015, according to an inquiry report made public recently. The report holds several other people, including four deputy inspector generals and 25 senior superintendents of police.

The report, which was made by DIG Naeem Sheikh and Additional IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, says that 4,748 illegal appointments were made. Additionally, it extends the blame to two sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, 12 clerks, a constable, seven inspectors and 26 junior officers.

The report has been forwarded to the National Accountability Bureau and the Sindh chief secretary. Earlier, the apex court had directed NAB to initiate a probe into corruption allegations related to the Sindh police.

Last month, the Supreme Court had directed the establishment secretary to file the record of the inquiries conducted against the senior officers of the Sindh police with patchy records within two weeks.