Hearing of Dr Asim graft case adjourned

As the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to produce its witness in a corruption reference of Rs462 billion against former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain and others, an accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing for today.

While Dr Asim is abroad and has been exempted from appearing in court till July 10, Athar Hussain and other co-accused were present in court on Monday. However, the court decided to adjourn the hearing due to the absence of the prosecution witness.

The corruption reference involves land fraud amounting to Rs9.5 billion, money laundering of around Rs3 billion and misuse of authority and breach of trust through fertiliser scam of up to Rs450 billion.

Other co-accused involved are former natural resources secretary Ejaz Chaudhry, former Karachi Dock Labour Board chief executive officer Safdar Hussain, former Karachi Development Authority directors Syed Athar Hussain and Masood Haider Jaffery and Ziauddin Group Finance Director Abdul Hameed.

Dr Asim is also facing another reference along with other accused for having committed corruption of around Rs17 billion. He is also facing a case in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) along with other political leaders of different parties for having assisted some criminals and outlaws by providing their medical treatment at his hospitals. All the accused are on bail in all three cases.

Meanwhile, an additional district and sessions judge ordered to provide protection to a policeman named Mohammad Ahsan who had moved an application before the court claiming that his life was under threat.

He alleged that Chairman of Roohani Trust, Mubashir Alam, took Rs500,000 as loan, but has been refusing to pay back and threatened him with dire consequences. The court directed the Jamshed Quarters Police Station to provide security to Ahsan.