Islamabad, Karachi Kickers move into U-16 Women’s Football semis

KARACHI: Islamabad outclassed Karachi United 3-0 in the quarter-final of the Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 Women’s Football Championship at the Model Town Football Academy Ground in Lahore on Saturday.
Islamabad did not let Karachi United offer any laudable resistance. Imaniya put Islamabad ahead with a first-minute strike, which is also the fastest goal of the event so far.
Alina then struck in the seventh and 57th minutes respectively to enable Islamabad to seal a comfortable win.
Meanwhile in the other quarter-final, Karachi Kickers whipped Gilgit Baltistan 5-0.
Anmol put Karachi Kickers ahead through a 22nd-minute strike. At half-time, Karachi Kickers were leading 1-0. In the second half, Areeba struck twice and Aliza and Shanza hit one goal each to complete the rout.
In the semi-finals on Sunday (today), Model Town Football Academy will face Diya Women FC and Islamabad will meet Karachi Kickers.
