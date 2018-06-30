Sat June 30, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 30, 2018

NZ soccer boss quits

WELLINGTON: New Zealand football boss Andy Martin quit Friday amid ongoing turmoil surrounding the coach of the national women’s team Andreas Heraf, who has been placed on “special leave”.Martin, who said he was “retiring” to spend more time with his family, has been under pressure for his handling of player complaints about the Austrian. Thirteen members of the Football Ferns, as the women’s team are known, have said they no longer want to play under Heraf. Heraf, a former Austrian international who is also New Zealand Football’s technical director, has been placed on “special leave” while a review of the “environment” surrounding the Ferns is carried out.

