SC seeks list of Karachi’s heritage sites

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday directed the Sindh government to submit details of heritage buildings in the city as well as of what efforts were being made to protect them.

The direction came during a hearing of a petition of the provincial culture department against the Sindh High Court order that set aside the department’s notification listing 1,061 properties across Karachi, including Metropole Hotel, as protected heritage sites.

The SHC had directed the government to prepare a list of protected heritage sites after a proper survey and scrutiny of all such premises across the province in accordance with the heritage act and rules, and then issue a notification within six months.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed inquired a provincial law officer what efforts were being made to protect the heritage sites of Karachi.

The apex court observed that why the provincial government made the partially demolished Metropole a public park by purchasing it from the owner.

It observed that there was a drastic need for the beatification of the city and directed the law officer to submit details of protected heritage sites in the city and what efforts were being made for their preservation within two weeks.