Afaq acquitted in kidnapping case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday disposed of a kidnapping case against Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed and acquitted him, citing lack of evidence.

In its verdict, the court observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against Ahmed of his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of former additional director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Jameel Baloch.

Ahmed along with others was accused of kidnapping Baloch in 2002. The case against him and other co-accused was registered in Korangi police station and Ahmed had been out on bail. However, since the charges could not be proved, the ATC judge on Tuesday acquitted the MQM-H leader and disposed of the case.

In June 2012, Ahmed was acquitted in two murder cases. He was booked along with others in the murder cases of Manzoor Sheikh and Mohammad Ajmal in Shah Faisal and Al-Falah Society areas, respectively, in 2009.

His counsel had filed acquittal applications before the trial court, submitting that his client was incarcerated from April 2004 to December 2011 and during his incarceration these cases were registered on the behest of the ruling coalition government partner to keep him away from carrying out political activities.

The lawyer submitted that the prosecution did not submit any evidence which proved his client’s involvement in the said cases and in the absence of sufficient evidence the trial would be a futile exercise.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Javed Ahmed Kerio, who had been conducting the trial inside the Judicial Complex, had allowed the pleas and then acquitted the MQM-H chief in the murder cases.