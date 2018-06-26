Tue June 26, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

Elder brother of Sindh governor laid to rest

Tariq Umer, the elder brother of Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair, was laid to rest at the Army Graveyard in Mahmoodabad’s Chenesar Goth on Monday.

Tariq Umer breathed his last on Sunday. He had been under treatment for lung cancer at Ziauddin Hospital for the last several months. The funeral prayers were offered at the Sultan Masjid in DHA. The Sindh governor and his family members were present on the occasion.

Other notables and prominent persons who attended the funeral prayers included former governor Lt-General (retired) Moinuddin Haider, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Saleh Farooqui, Commander Karachi Pakistan Navy Admiral Asif Khaliq, the consuls general of Iran, Afghanistan, Morocco, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Khurrum Sher Zaman, Nehal Hashmi, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Faisal Sabzwari, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Siraj Kassam Teli, Mian Zahid Hussain, Zubair Tufail, and Arif Habib.

Meanwhile, Governor Mohammad Zubair on behalf of his entire family expressed gratitude to the people who condoled with him over the demise of his elder brother.

