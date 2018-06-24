Sun June 24, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2018

Refresher course for football referees begins

KARACHI: A five-day football referees refresher course for those officials supervising the National Under-16 Women Football Championship matches

in Lahore, started on Saturday.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) secretary Col Ahmed Yar Lodhi inaugurated the event.

