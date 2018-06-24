Refresher course for football referees begins

Print Story
KARACHI: A five-day football referees refresher course for those officials supervising the National Under-16 Women Football Championship matches
in Lahore, started on Saturday.
Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) secretary Col Ahmed Yar Lodhi inaugurated the event.
