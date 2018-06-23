National U-16 Women Soccer kicks off

LAHORE: Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 Women’s Football Championship began on Friday here at the Model Town Ground.

Islamabad defeated Young Rising Club Rawalpindi, by big margin of 12-0 in the opening match.

Earlier at n a press conference, Secretary PFF Col(r) Ahmad Yar Khan lodhi said informed that the participating teams have been divided into 4 groups. Two matches will be played daily. The first match will start at 5 pm and the second at 6.45 pm. He added any talented player will not be ignored and women’s best junior teams will be selected for the SAFF Cup in August and AFC qualifiers in September.

In his message, President PFF Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat said after the end of dark period, Pakistan’s football is heading in the right direction. “Talent coming forth, during the challenging cup in Karachi, is being polished in The Lahore training camp. The calendar of female events is introduced with the National Under-16 Championship. Increase in activities is the only way to improve the performance and in this way we are on the right track.”