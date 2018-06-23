Peshawar police unearth heroin factory

PESHAWAR: The police have unearthed heroin manufacturing factory in the provincial capital and arrested nine persons involved in the business, officials said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Peshawar Javed Iqbal told reporters that machinery and raw material used in producing heroin have been taken into custody.

The police had got intelligence and support from a federal agency in unearthing the factory.

“The suburban police while acting on a tip-off stopped two cars on the Ring Road near Jabba Sohail area. Police recovered seven kilograms of heroin from the hidden cavities of the vehicles and arrested Zeeshan, Saddam, Abdullah Iltaf and Mir Zaman,” SSP Operations Javed Iqbal told reporters. SP City Shahzada Kokab and DSP Suburb Fazal Wahid were also present on the occasion.

He added that the group informed the police during investigation that they got the heroin from Bashirabad. “The police raided the spot in Bashirabad where heroin was being manufactured in a factory wherefrom it was being supplied all over the country,” said Javed Iqbal.

The official said the machinery, raw material and seven kilograms more heroin were also recovered from the factory. Three more accused Aziz Sardar, Shah Alam and Saeed were also arrested.

The SSP operations appreciated the efforts of police in unearthing the factory and the gang involved in smuggling of the drug and announced cash rewards and certificates for the party.