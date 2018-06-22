Fri June 22, 2018
Karachi

June 22, 2018

Teenage girl commits suicide in Nazimabad

A teenage girl committed suicide in the Nazimabad area of the metropolis on Thursday. According to rescue sources, a 14-year-old girl, Ayesha, daughter of Qurban, hanged herself with a rope from a ceiling fan at her house in Nazimabad’s Gol Market. However, it was not immediately known why the teenage girl committed suicide. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

