FPCCI backs businessmen induction in caretaker cabinet

PESHAWAR: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday welcomed the induction of five businessmen as ministers in the caretaker setup terming it a positive move.

The businessmen representative body hoped the induction of businessmen Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Faisal Mushtaq, Fazal Elahi, Naveed Jan Baloch, and Mian Anjum Nisar would lead to confidence building in the business community.

In a press release issued here, the FPCCI said all the businessmen appointed as caretaker minsters enjoyed the confidence of the business community.

It said the decision will put in confidence in the business community reeling under problems and bring it closer to the government which would be good for the economy, said President of the FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour.

In a joint statement issued here, Ghazanfar Bilour, FPCCI VPs Mazhar Ali Nasir, Atif Ikram, Karim Aziz Malik, and Ch. Jaweed Iqbal, leaders of UBG SM Muneer, Iftikhar Malik, and Zubair Tufail, and Chairman Coordination FPCCI Malik Sohail hoped that the newly-appointed ministers will serve with full dedication.

They said the business people can make great politicians and a majority of them have proved that they can make a difference as most of them are motivated by a genuine will to do good.

Ghazanfar Bilour said that those who want to give, and not take, means that they are likely to be the better politicians.

They are not careerist and not desperate to make money by stealing from the ` purse.

Many businessmen who become politicians can bring fresh energy into the system as they represent an ecosystem that is driven by the urgency to produce results, he added.

The president of the chamber of the trader and business community said that businessmen knew how to harness human capability and their businesses thrive when leaders have an eye for talent and can create conditions that are conducive for creativity and productivity.

Pakistan is a great country with a powerful combination of all the ingredients to become an economic power and all it needs someone to harness its energy and guide it to greatness, he added.