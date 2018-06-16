Sat June 16, 2018
Newspost

June 16, 2018

Healthcare in Awaran

Residents of Awaran – a small city in Balochistan – are suffering a great deal because of poor healthcare facilities. Recently, six children died in Awaran after drinking water that was unfit for consumption.

Since hospitals in Awaran are not well-equipped, patients were taken to Karachi. But they died before they could reach the city. Helpless residents have no idea where to turn to. The Balochistan government should address this problem as soon as possible.

Nadil Niad

Turbat

