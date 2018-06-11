Rotten to the sea

It is estimated that globally about eight million tonnes of plastic either are deliberately dumped in the sea or find its way to the sea through wind or flow of rivers and urban runoff. This is approximately equivalent to the dumping of a garbage truck into marine waters every minute. WWF-Pakistan studies also reveal that 65 percent of garbage that litter beaches along Pakistan’s coast consist of plastic, which includes mineral water bottles, caps, polythene bags and wrappers. A variety of marine animals became entangled in floating plastic leading to injury and sometimes death.

The authorities concerned should look into this matter. Heaps of garbage should be removed from the city in a proper manner. It should be adequately disposed of at dumpsites. Also, the authorities should implement proper check and balance to control the unauthorised dumping at the parts of the coast. It is also important that the relevant department create awareness among people about limiting their use of plastic in daily chores and call for the use of recyclable material.

Afifa Shafiq

Karachi