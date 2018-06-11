Magsi files nomination papers to contest against Zardari





NAWABSHAH: Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party Chairman Dr Qadir Magsi on Sunday filed his nomination papers for the NA-213 to contest the election against former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

He, along with a long rally of workers and office-bearers, arrived at the court before Retuning Officer Muhammad Mehboob Awan and submitted his nomination form.

Later, while talking to the media, Dr Qadir Magsi said that no doubt Asif Zardari is a billionaire and remained the president of Pakistan but he is not competent enough to contest against him. He said that he was poor and a friend of common people and did not compromise on the blood of martyrs.

Dr Magsi said that he had no hopes from the caretaker government as it was

formed by the government of Zardari. He said that it was his first election from Nawabshah and his party was conducting a survey of the constituency and collecting record of rigging done by the PPP in the past.

He said after that the party would demand the shifting of polling stations in areas where voters could cast vote freely and without any pressure. He said that maintenance of law and order and peaceful environment for polling was the responsibility of the police, rangers, army and the election commission.

He said that the people of Sindh were facing hunger and poverty, while the resources of Sindh were looted and corruption of billions was done by the PPP government. He said that billions of rupees were looted by constructing unnecessary buildings and naming these buildings after their family members, while the common man still lacks availability of clean drinking water and is forced to live on garbage heaps.

Magsi said that the policy of Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party was to restore the rights of common man. He said that it was sorrowful that the PPP had failed to arrest the killers of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He said that the people were dismayed with such rulers.