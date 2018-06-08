Peshawar Blues in semis

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Blues defeated Peshawar Reds 4-2 to check into the semi-finals of the KP Ramazan Cup Hockey at the Lala Ayub Stadium.

Fawad struck twice for Blues with Amjad and Kashif adding two more goals in the second half. For Reds, Zareen and Syed Shah scored one goal each.

In the other match, Peshawar Greens and Peshawar Lions play 2-2 draw. Hamad and Shayan scored for Lions with Arsalan and Qaiser netting one each for Greens.