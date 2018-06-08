TMUC, PCI join hands to promote Chinese language

Islamabad : The Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) and The Millennium University College (TMUC) formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to raise awareness for students willing to work in projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Chinese language learning on Thursday, says a press release.

The two parties agreed to mutual avenues of collaboration including research on CPEC and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Chinese language program for professionals and community development programs towards skill development for locals. PCI is the first of its kind non-governmental think-tank working exclusively on Pakistan-China relations with a special emphasis on CPEC and BRI. TMUC is an institution of higher learning dedicated to providing innovative undergraduate, post-graduate and professional education, and is the first trans-national university in Pakistan operating at such a large scale.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO of TMUC, Faisal Mushtaq appreciated the role PCI has played in promoting Pakistan-China Relations. “PCI has played an important role in taking Pakistan-China relations to a strategic potential.

Mustafa Hyder Sayed’s role is commendable as he works on critical information, knowledge creation, corporate and national understanding on CPEC and opportunities arising from CPEC. CPEC is the only project in the implementation phase of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and under Mustafa, PCI as a policy and research institute is playing a key role in spreading awareness about this project.”

Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director of PCI talked about the importance of the long-term relationship PCI and Roots have shared in the past. “I’m very happy to see this relationship reaching a professional level.

This MoU will have a far-reaching impact because there is a need of linking knowledge, education and jobs. Roots College has played a pivotal role in raising awareness among the youth as it is important for the future leaders to understand what lies ahead. I believe this discourse and conversation is incomplete without the mention of China and CPEC and with this collaboration, sky is the limit.”

The event concluded with the MoU signing by Faisal Mushtaq and Mustafa Hyder Sayed in the presence of intellectuals and witnesses from both TMUC and PCI.