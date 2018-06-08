KU’s academic staff refuse to perform election duties

The academic staff of the University of Karachi (KU) has refused to perform their assigned duties at polling stations for the general elections scheduled for July 25.

The decision was made by the Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) during its general body meeting on Thursday. The meeting discussed the obligation of teachers and non-teaching staff of carrying out election duties.

They said KU’s teachers have been exempted from election duties for the past 24 years due to their research and academic activities. Other public sector universities across the country are also exempted from election duties.

They reached a consensus that the faculty members of KU will not perform duties on July 25, while the matter will be raised with the Election Commission of Pakistan through the university’s vice-chancellor. They also denounced the notice containing derogatory remarks against teachers by the deputy election commissioner of Karachi-East.

KUTS decided that the exemption will be maintained and the university’s teachers will not perform any duties on Election Day. They said if the KU administration does not hear them, the teachers will collectively offer arrest.

“It was unanimously resolved in the meeting to refuse election duty,” said KUTS President Dr Jamil Hasan Kazmi, adding that the teacher body condemned the threatening calls on private mobile phone numbers of the university’s teachers and the intimidating language used by the deputy commissioner.

He said KU’s teachers have been accorded exemption from election duties since 1994. But the local administration is trying to drag teachers into a controversy, he added.

“We have convened another general body meeting on Friday to discuss further course of action. If the local administration puts unnecessary pressure on teachers, we have the option of boycotting all academic activities on campus.”

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan assured the teacher body of writing to the election commission for exempting the university’s teachers from election duties.

Karachi-East Additional Deputy Commissioner Arfan Salam Mirwani has issued a notice to various members of KU’s academic and non-academic staff who have not been cooperating with the district election commissioner for carrying out election duties.

It has been stated in the notice that the district election commissioner has informed KU employees to perform duties during the general elections and attend mandatory training sessions of the assistant presiding officers or polling officers. They, however, failed to attend the orientation and training sessions.

Such failure is tantamount to violation of Section 184-C of the Election Act 2017 that deals with officials failing to discharge the duties entrusted to them under the said Act or any other law of Pakistan.

The commissioner, therefore, has reserved the right to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the non-cooperating teachers and non-academic staff in the light of Section 55 of the Election Act.

Violations in connection with election duties, according to Section 184-C of the Election Act, is also a penal offence that carries punishment under Section 188 that suggests penalty with imprisonment extendable to two years or with a fine of Rs100,000 or with both.

The commissioner pointed out that such ignorant behaviour can also be viewed in the light of Section 174 of the Pakistan Penal Code that suggests non-attendance in obedience to an order from a public servant, as they are legally bound to attend in person or by an agent at a certain place and time in obedience to a summons, notice order or proclamation proceeding.

The teachers of KU have been directed to report to the office of the district election commissioner, Karachi-East. If they fail, disciplinary and penal action will be initiated against them.