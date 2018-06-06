79 beggars held

Rawalpindi : The city traffic police arrested 79 professional baggers from different intersections in the city and cantonment board localities on Tuesday.

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Warden In-Charge Imran Satti told ‘The News’ that in a recent crackdown operation they have arrested 79 professional baggers from different intersections. “We will register FIRs against them and present them before court,” he claimed.

He said that ever-increasing professional baggers were not only creating problems for families but also creating traffic problems on roads. He said that traffic police was trying to eliminate the begging from city roads. He informed that special squads of city traffic police with two vehicles each for Rawal region and Potohar region remain on duty on the city roads from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. He said that the handicapped beggars arrested from the roads are handed over to Edhi Foundation while children up to 14 years of age are given to Child Protection Bureau.