Qadri to return today

LAHORE : Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri will reach Lahore from Canada on Sunday (today).

Senior party leaders and workers will welcome Dr Qadri at Lahore International airport.

Dr Qadri is returning to Pakistan to lead the annual Etikaf organised by Minhaj-Ul-Quran International at Baghdad Town.

Besides, Dr Qadri will supervise Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s election campaign and also finalise party candidates for upcoming general elections.