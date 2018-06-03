PPP discusses election nominations for Sindh

The Central Election Board of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) held a meeting at Bilawal House on Saturday to discuss nominations of candidates from Sindh for the next general elections.

The meeting was attended by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf, Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Faryal Talpur, former chief ministers Syed Qaim Ali Shah and Murad Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Manzoor Wassan, Waqar Mehdi, Saeed Ghani and Shagufta Jumani.