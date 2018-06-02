CII gets 9 new members

ISLAMABAD: Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz Friday thanked President Mamnoon Hussain, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ministry of Law and Justice for appointing nine new member of the CII.

In a statement, he said that competent scholars and experts have been appointed as members of CII and hoped that the new members would play key role in transforming CII into a more vibrant organization. They will play important role in guiding the nation in tackling new emerging issues. Welcoming new members, he said soon the meeting of the council would be convened to consider the issue of three divorces and finalise CII recommendations on some other important issues.

The new members included Professor Dr Farkhanda Zia; Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer; Maulana Shafiqur Rehman Pasruri; Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi; Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jallandhry; Ahmed Javed; Dr Pir Fazeel; Justice (R) Muhammad Raza Khan and Justice (R) Syed Manzoor Hussain Gillani.