Google’s ‘Reserve’ tool winning converts, taking search to next level

SAN FRANCISCO: Alphabet Inc´s Google is drawing thousands of new customers to gyms and salons each month through an appointment-booking tool released last year, Reuters has learned, a quiet step in the company´s transition to the next generation of search.

The service, known as Reserve with Google, spares users the phone calls, online searching and form filling typically associated with appointments.

Say you want a massage at 5 p.m. someplace within a half-mile of work.

Google.com/maps/reserve displays openings at nearby businesses and allows users to book, and even pay, without having to call or visit another website.

Google declined to comment on performance of the tool, which it launched last March.

But in interviews with Reuters, seven software firms that supply schedule data to Google described the volume as significant, with as much as 75 percent of bookings representing new customers. Consumers like the convenience. Business owners say the tool is putting their names in front of more potential clients.

The early results are a good sign for Google´s strategy for search at a time when it is battling technology rivals to guide consumers to shops, products, recipes, music and more.

Google wants to do more than supply users with a list of web pages that they must research themselves.

The next step is to complete tasks for them and provide direct solutions. Google Assistant - the company´s version of Apple Inc´s Siri or Amazon.com Inc´s Alexa - is a central piece of the effort.

Users will be able to make Reserve bookings via voice commands to Google Assistant by later this year, people familiar with the matter said.

That is something not yet built into Siri or Alexa. Google says its Assistant will even place robo-calls to businesses to make bookings if a suitable option is not available through Reserve, a feature it showed off in May at Google I/O, the company´s conference for software developers.