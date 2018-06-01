IIU president meets new HEC chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: President of the International Islamic University (IIU) Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh called on Dr Tariq Banuri and felicitated for his appointment as new chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). While congratulating the Chairman HEC, Dr. Al-Draiweesh briefed about the IIU and its services especially in the field of linkages, solutions to the challenges and dialogue.
