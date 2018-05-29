PHC closes down 307 quack centres

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 307 quacks clinics in 13 districts during last week.

According to a press release, the PHC teams had visited 891 treatment centres, and sealed 307 centres being run by quacks. The PHC teams with the support of district administration and police took action against the quacks. 38 quacks’ businesses were sealed in Kasur, 37 in Sheikhupura, 26 each in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala, 25 in Sargodha, 24 in Bahawalnagar, 22 each in Lahore and Pakpattan, 21 in DG Khan, and 20 each in Layyah and Vehari. It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 3,032 quacks’ centres out of the 8,745 visited treatment centres.

PKLI: Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and Research Center on Monday got interim approval from Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) for renal transplant.

According to a handout, a team of PHOTA visited PKLI to assess renal transplant readiness at the hospital. They showed satisfaction over PKLI’s transplant set up and gave interim approval for renal transplant surgeries. The visit was a regulatory requirement by PHOTA.

The inspection team was comprised of senior healthcare professionals from King Edward Medical University, Shaikh Zaid Hospital, Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital and representative from other government organisations.

Prof Dr Saeed Akhter, CEO of PKLI and HODs from different clinical departments were also present on the occasion. The hospital management said this was the start of a new chapter in the healthcare landscape of Pakistan. They said that it was the result of PKLI’s hard work and dedication towards achieving the goals of this monumental healthcare project.

LGH: Lahore General Hospital arranged three counters to provide vaccination for children between six months to five year age to save them from measles disease.

According to a handout, Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab visited the counters and reviewed arrangements. Lahore General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salah-Ud-Din, DMS Dr Nadia Arshad and Nursing Superintendent Razia Bano were also present there. Prof Ghias-un-Nabi said doctors and paramedical staff should put extra efforts to save new generation from diseases.