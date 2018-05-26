Sat May 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SBCA staffers protest against NAB inquiry into illegal postings

Around 1,150 employees of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), staged a demonstration on Friday outside their building against an inquiry initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into their recruitment.

Hailing from different parts of the province, the employees were alleged to be in possession of fake degrees and appointed on the basis of political favouritism. The National Accountability Bureau claims that these employees were then made permanent, which was illegal.

The employees, however, claimed that they were in possession of genuine educational documents while NAB was harassing them. They said that they had been legal employees for so many years and were made permanent on the basis of merit.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Pakistan Peoples Party leaders assured the employees that they would look into their grievances and said that their sit-in would continue till NAB withdrew its claim. SBCA Director-General Agha Maqsood Abbas was not available for comments.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar