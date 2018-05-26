SBCA staffers protest against NAB inquiry into illegal postings

Around 1,150 employees of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), staged a demonstration on Friday outside their building against an inquiry initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into their recruitment.

Hailing from different parts of the province, the employees were alleged to be in possession of fake degrees and appointed on the basis of political favouritism. The National Accountability Bureau claims that these employees were then made permanent, which was illegal.

The employees, however, claimed that they were in possession of genuine educational documents while NAB was harassing them. They said that they had been legal employees for so many years and were made permanent on the basis of merit.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Pakistan Peoples Party leaders assured the employees that they would look into their grievances and said that their sit-in would continue till NAB withdrew its claim. SBCA Director-General Agha Maqsood Abbas was not available for comments.