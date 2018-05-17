Two key military check-posts in Peshawar handed over to police

PESHAWAR: In a major development on Wednesday, two key military checkposts in the provincial capital were handed over to the police while more roads including the one leading to the official residences of the governor and chief minister of the province were opened for traffic after demolishing the walls erected during the last few years.

As many as 68 policemen were deployed at the checkpost near Gora Qabristan near Amn Chowk and another one opposite the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The army had erected the two checkposts to keep a check on people entering the Cantonment area after the law and order situation deteriorated a decade ago. Policemen were deployed at the checkpoints on Wednesday.