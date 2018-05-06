CJP takes notice of killing of six labourers’ in Kharan

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday took notice of killing of six labourers in Liji area of Kharan district of Balochistan.

The deceased, belonging to the Okara district of the Punjab, were gunned down while working on a U-Fone tower.

No one claimed responsibility for the incident.

The deceased were identified as Amanat, Javed, Fajhar Rafeeq, Mazhar Fareed Mohammad Shahzad and Muhammad Waqas. Amanat and Javed were real brothers.

Moreover, it has also been reported that almost one and a half years back chairman of district council of the same area was kidnapped and his whereabouts are still unknown.

Notices have been issued to the chief secretary and IGP Balochistan and the matter fixed for hearing on Friday, April 11 at the Supreme Court Branch Registry in Quetta.

Meanwhile, the chief justice also took notice of non-payment of compensation by the Balochistan government to the injured people and heirs of Christian community members who were killed in a terrorist attack on a church in Quetta on December 17, 2017.

Even the maintenance money announced by the federal government for the church has not yet been released.

The chief justice issued a notice to the chief secretary Balochistan and fixed the matter for hearing on May 11 at the Supreme Court Branch Registry in Quetta.