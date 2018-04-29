FPCCI terms budget public-friendly, businesses-oriented

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Government maintained a balance between public-friendly and pro-business measures in the budget for the next fiscal year of 2018/19. President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour said a number of incentives were announced to promote the country’s agriculture sector, which would help agro-based industries.
KARACHI: Government maintained a balance between public-friendly and pro-business measures in the budget for the next fiscal year of 2018/19. President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour said a number of incentives were announced to promote the country’s agriculture sector, which would help agro-based industries.
Comments