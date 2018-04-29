Sun April 29, 2018
April 28, 2018

FPCCI terms budget public-friendly, businesses-oriented

KARACHI: Government maintained a balance between public-friendly and pro-business measures in the budget for the next fiscal year of 2018/19. President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour said a number of incentives were announced to promote the country’s agriculture sector, which would help agro-based industries.

