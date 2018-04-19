Pakistan to keep playing role for regional peace: COAS

RAWALPINDI: An Uzbek government delegation headed by Lieutenant General Makhmudov Victor Vladimirovich, Secretary Security Council under the President, Uzbekistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday at General Headquarters (GHQ).

The COAS thanked the delegation for their sentiments and assured full cooperation and support from Pakistan in all initiatives aimed at improving regional dialogue if requested by both sides. Russia says that one of the reasons that Pakistan’s ‘credibility’ has risen is because of its entering the SCO.

Earlier, UN Secretary General had also offered mediation between Pakistan and India, given both sides agree.

This very recent regional re-alignment which has seen Pakistan and Russia drawing close with several visits of senior Pakistani ministers and officials to Moscow saw further cooperation towards a strategic partnership, a move welcomed by China but certainly not supported by the US, that also sees bilateral ties between Moscow and New Delhi cooling off as Washington uses India as a strategic partner against China.

Joint military drills and Russia naming an honorary consul to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are certainly signs of warming ties between Islamabad and Moscow.