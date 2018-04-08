Peshawar Region U23 male games begin

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Region Inter-District Under-23 Male Games got underway in a colourful ceremony here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Shangla Tashfeen Haider was the chief guest at the opening ceremony at the Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium here. Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan, other government officials, office-bearers of various sports organisations and a decent number of spectators were also present.

Around 550 players from the three districts — Nowshera, Charsadda and Peshawar — are participating in 15 sports disciplines.

DG Sports Junaid Khan said the first position holders would be given Rs20,000 and the runners-up will get Rs15,000 each.

He said the Directorate General of Sports KP had provided sports gear to the athletes and the players would also be given travel and stay allowance as well.

He said winners of the event would be given scholarships and the chance to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at national level games. He assured all out support to the players to arrange training and sponsors for their foreign tours.