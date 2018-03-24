Extremism major threat to ideas of founding father: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Friday said extremism was a major threat to the ideas of the country’s founding father Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“There’s no rule of law in the country at present and the enemy wants to thrust its agenda on Pakistan, but we will fight against such elements till the end,” he said this in a message on the Pakistan Day.

In a separate message, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the nation currently needed the spirit of 1940, which could steer the country out of crisis.

“A great threat to our ideals is also posed by the extremists who exploit the name of religion to impose their obscurantist, regressive, anti-women and anti-non-Muslim agenda on the people. We pledge to fight them to the finish,” he said.

Zardari said the August 11, 1947 speech of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah before the Constituent Assembly was the guiding principle of the state.

He said more than any other consideration ‘we should strive to be driven by the consideration of egalitarianism and the welfare of the people regardless of their caste, creed and religion in the Pakistan of our dreams.