Tue March 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

March 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two killed in Kohat firing incidents

Two killed in Kohat firing incidents

KOHAT: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in separate firing and road incidents in the district on Monday, official sources said.

They said that unidentified gunmen forced their entry into the hujra (male guest house) of one Matiullah and allegedly opened fire at Samari area in Lachi tehsil. As a result, Matiullah was killed on the spot. The attackers fled the scene. The body was shifted to a hospital in Lachi for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial.

Meanwhile, one Faiz Khan, along with friend Muqeed Khan, was on his way on his motorcycle when he collided with another motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction on Kohat-Rawalpindi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar