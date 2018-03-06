Two killed in Kohat firing incidents

KOHAT: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in separate firing and road incidents in the district on Monday, official sources said.

They said that unidentified gunmen forced their entry into the hujra (male guest house) of one Matiullah and allegedly opened fire at Samari area in Lachi tehsil. As a result, Matiullah was killed on the spot. The attackers fled the scene. The body was shifted to a hospital in Lachi for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial.

Meanwhile, one Faiz Khan, along with friend Muqeed Khan, was on his way on his motorcycle when he collided with another motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction on Kohat-Rawalpindi.