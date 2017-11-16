Thu November 16, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 16, 2017

PHC stops DDAC from dropping PML-N MPA’s schemes

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday stopped District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) from dropping or changing development schemes of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) MPA from the Annual Development Programme 2017-18.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ijaz Anwar issued the restraining order in a writ petition filed by the PML-N MPA Jamshid Mohmand through his lawyer Muzammil Khan.

The bench sought reply from the provincial government and chairman DDAC committee before the next hearing into the case.

During hearing, the petitioner lawyer submitted that his client was MPA from PK-27 Mardan and various development schemes in his constituency were approved in the ADP for the year-2017-18 and funds have also allocated for completion of the schemes.

The counsel argued that the DDAC chairman committee was from Mardan district and from PTI and due to political rivalry he raised unnecessary objections on his approved schemes and delayed his schemes in the meeting.

He further submitted that the petitioner now feared that the DDAC chairman would drop his schemes from the ADP.

The counsel for the lawmaker requested the court to declare the actions of the DDAC chairman as illegal and void.

