Shahzada Ghulam Mohiuddin terms mother’s allegations baseless

PESHAWAR: Shahzada Ghulam Mohiuddin has termed the statement and allegations of his mother Begum Shahzada Suleman, a former MPA and PPP leader, against his son as baseless and false.

“How can a man loot his own house? My mother is trying to implicate my son in a false case and has started defaming my family through accusations,” Shahzada Ghulam Mohiuddin told The News. Ghulam Mohiuddin, who belongs to Chitral, had contested election for the National Assembly constituency, NA-32. He said his mother started levelling allegations against him after he moved the court and sought distribution of his father (late) Shahzada Suleman’s properties among the brothers and sisters according to Shariah.

Ghulam Mohiuddin stated that he wanted fair and just distribution of his father’s properties. He said when his mother rejected his request, he took a stay order from the court of senior civil judge.

Ghulam Mohiuddin said he had given power of attorney to his son, who is a government employee, to look after the house, but his mother levelled false allegations of theft against his son. “This house in Chitral also belongs to me and my son,” he argued. He also rebuffed the news item that appeared in The News on November 6 in which the PPP leader Begum Shahzada Suleman had claimed that her grandson had barged into her house in Chitral and forcibly taken away a number of things.