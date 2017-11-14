KG-Pakistan Seniors World Ranking Tennis next month

KARACHI: Pakistan Senior’s Tennis Association (PSTA) is organising the second edition of Karachi Gymkhana-Pakistan ITF Seniors World Ranking Tennis Championship here at Karachi Gymkhana from December 4.The last date of entry in this ITF category 4 championship is November 14. The events to be competed in the tournament are 35, 45, 55 and 60 plus singles and doubles. According to ITF rules, a senior play can enter only in one singles and two doubles, subject to be ready to play at least one match per event per day.Sabih Wali, KG Sports Convener, is the Tournament director.