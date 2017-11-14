Tue November 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

P
PPI
November 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

KG-Pakistan Seniors World Ranking Tennis next month

KG-Pakistan Seniors World Ranking Tennis next month

KARACHI: Pakistan Senior’s Tennis Association (PSTA) is organising the second edition of Karachi Gymkhana-Pakistan ITF Seniors World Ranking Tennis Championship here at Karachi Gymkhana from December 4.The last date of entry in this ITF category 4 championship is November 14. The events to be competed in the tournament are 35, 45, 55 and 60 plus singles and doubles. According to ITF rules, a senior play can enter only in one singles and two doubles, subject to be ready to play at least one match per event per day.Sabih Wali, KG Sports Convener, is the Tournament director.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement