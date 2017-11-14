Man murders brother for property

A man was arrested for the murder of his missing younger brother after the Baloch Colony police recovered the latter’s body from a drain in the Mehmoodabad area on Monday.

SHO Abdullah Bhutto said the police had started an investigation into the disappearance of 37-year-old Abdul Kareem after a complaint was lodged by his wife. The cop said Kareem’s elder brother, Rizwan, was also included in the probe and he confessed to the murder during interrogation.

“Rizwan admitted that he killed Kareem for his property. He told the interrogators that he called Kareem for a meeting and took him to an isolated location. That is where Rizwan beat his younger brother to death with an iron rod,” said the SHO.

“Rizwan told us where he disposed Kareem’s body and one of our teams found the corpse in a drain near a college in Mehmoodabad.” SHO Bhutto said Kareem’s body had been handed over to his family for burial and Rizwan was taken into custody after a murder case was lodged.