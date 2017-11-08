KP govt striving to mainstream skilled workforce

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is making efforts to mainstream the skilled workforce of the province.

This initiative of KP Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) has been piloted in one of its institutes at Gulbahar.

A ceremony was also organised to share the record of achievements with the successful and competent skilled workers of Ustad-Shagird system.

As per the statement of KP-TEVTA, the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) is a new approach, which is being introduced in Pakistan to recognise and certify the competence and skills of millions of skilled workers coming out of informal Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) sector known as Ustad-Shagird system. “This approach will enable the skilled workers to get their skills recognised and subsequently they will have access to better job opportunities and further education. In technical terms-RPL refers to a process that examines evidence of past learning and experience,” it said.

The TVET Sector Support Programme, funded by the European Union and Governments of Germany and Norway are supporting the introduction and mainstreaming of the RPL system in Pakistan.

As a pilot, the programme plans to support the issuance of national certificates to 15,000 skilled persons from the informal sector.

It said that the benefits of RPL for skilled workers included recognition of skills and award of national certificate, national and international acceptance of certified skilled workforce, improved access to recognised courses and possible career progression for in-company workers.