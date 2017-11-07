Tech education must for producing efficient workforce: Khattak

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said that technical and professional education is must to produce an efficient workforce that can be the launching pad for industrialisation and economic growth of the province.

At a meeting, he made several decisions about construction of buildings for vocational training centres, both for women and men, the shifting of TEVTA head office to Hayatabad, construction of aircraft hangar, and transfer of 384 kanals land for Air University.

An official handout said that the meeting was attended by head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed, Air Commodore Muhammad Amin, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, commissioner Peshawar and others.

The chief minister directed the senior member Board of Revenue to finalise the leasing formalities. He directed the Secretary P&D and C&W Departments to revise the PC-I for the construction of Air Hangar for the provincial government.

He also constituted a committee comprising his principal advisor on technical training and aviation and commissioner Peshawar, and headed by secretary industries to look into the proposal for the housing of the TEVTA headquarter and submit recommendations on two options that was shifting of co-located GTVC (women) to GPI (Women) Hayatabad building and posting the surplus manpower to nearby institutes.

Pervez Khattak also directed the deputy commissioner of Nowshera to prepare necessary documentation for the transfer of available land to KP TEVTA for the construction of building for vocational training centre for women in Nowshera.

Regarding the transfer of land for the construction of a vocational centre at Batkhela, the chief minister directed officials to get the opinion of the Housing Department before the transfer of the plot to KP TEVTA.

He also directed officials to complete the handover of the SIDB building at Urmar Payan to KP TEVTA for GTVC and the building of the centre should be used as a training institute.

The chief minister directed authorities to begin work on the project for establishing Commercial Aircraft Maintenance College at Rashakai on priority basis.

He asked to process the amendments in the KP TEVTA Rules. He also directed his principal advisor to visit Dir to transfer 1,000 kanals land for the establishment of a cadet college, as offered by the public representative of the area.

The chief minister asked the deputy commissioner of Swat to acquire 500 kanals land for the PAF base in Saidu Sharif.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed the officials of Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) established at the office of chief secretary to work devotedly for streamlining and monitoring the government machinery both at provincial and district levels.

He also asked for evolving a proper mechanism to register and resolve public complaints and computerising all the functions of the government so that performance of the departments and institutions were fully seen and availed by the public. He called for establishment of information technology cells in all departments on the pattern of finance, planning and development departments.