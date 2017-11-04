Top seeds storm into tennis event semis

KARACHI: All top-seeded players Saqib Umer, Ahmad Asjad, Asadullah and Mohammad Shoaib moved into the semi-finals of Boys Under-18 singles event of the McDonald’s National Junior Tennis Championships 2017 here at Pakistan Sports Complex tennis courts in Islamabad on Friday.

Saqib will face Ahmad and Shoaib will play against Asad in the semi-finals on Saturday (today).In Girls Under-18 singles, Shimza Tahir and Esha Jawad will vie for the top honour.

In the first semi-final, Shimza proved too good for Bismina and won the match without conceding a single game in both sets.In the second semi-final, Esha blanked Sheeza Sajid in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

In Boys Under-14 event, unseeded Hasheesh Kumar caused a major upset when he eliminated top seed Sami Zaib in the semi-final 7-5, 6-4. In the second semi-final, another unseeded player Hamid Israr stunned second seed Abdul Hanan in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.