Govt urged to compensate affected tribesmen in NWA

PESHAWAR: Students belonging to tribal areas on Thursday asked the government to compensate the tribesmen for the losses they suffered during the military operation in North Waziristan Agency (NWA).

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, the activists of Waziristan Students Society said that thousands of tribesmen, who had returned to their hometowns after Zarb-e-Azb Operation in North Waziristan Agency, had yet to get compensation for their damaged houses and shops.

"The plight of the people of North Waziristan Agency has deepened after their return to their native areas," said Mohsin Dawar, a resident of North Waziristan and leader of National Youth Organisation. Ziauddin, Hashim Dawar, Malik Abdullah Wazir and other members of Waziristan Students Society were also present on the occasion.

Mohsin Dawar advocate, who is also candidate of NA-40 North Waziristan Agency, said though survey of the damaged houses had been conducted in Mir Ali and Miranshah tehsils of North Waziristan, some officials in FDMA and political administration were creating hurdles in the payment. He said that the affected tribesmen could not rebuild their damaged houses and shops due to nonpayment of compensation.

"Many local people have also been waiting for inclusion of their damaged property in the survey. The political administration should also restore suspended 'chits and receipts' for compensation," he added.

The tribal students also demanded the government to reopen educational institutions in Mir Ali and Miranshah as the private schools and colleges had been receiving huge fees from the students in North Waziristan. They also appealed to Chief of Army Staff to decrease the number of checkposts in the tribal region as these checkposts were increasing the agony of the tribespeople.