Army chief concerned over attack on Noorani: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that the army chief is very much concerned about the attack on The News senior reporter Ahmad Noorani and wants that criminals be apprehended at the earliest.

In a telephonic conversation on Wednesday, the DG ISPR assured Noorani that full support is being given to state machinery to trace the culprits involved in the attack. Noorani thanked the DG ISPR for sending good wishes and flowers.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the institution is concerned about this incident and wants the culprits be apprehended. A few opportunists are trying to create friction that should be ignored, a press statement issued by the ISPR reads.