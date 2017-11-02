CDA to regularise low paid employees

Islamabad :The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced regularise services of all the non-regular low paid employees of the authority.

Addressing a gathering of non-regular employees here at F-9 Park, Member Administration CDA Muhammad Yasir Pirzda said the process for regularisation of non-regular employees would be initiated soon and it would be completed in the light of latest relevant decision of the government.

He said that all options including post creation would be used for regularisation of non-permanent employees of the Authority. A large number of employees of the Environment Wing attended an interactive session which was first of its kind in the authority. The employees were given opportunity to express their views, complaints and suggestions openly

Member Administration issued orders to the concerned authorities for addressal of complaints on the spot. He said a merit based transparent house allotment policy is already in effect in the authority and around 150 employees of the authority have been issued offer letter for house allotment exclusively on transparent and merit based criteria. Summary for minimum wages to the limit of 15,000 per month have been prepared and will be approved by the CDA Board shortly.