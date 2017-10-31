KU to hold international peace moot from Nov 7

International scholars from Ukraine, Turkey, India, China and Germany are gathering at the University of Karachi (KU) for an international conference, entitled ‘Diversity and Peace Challenges to Social Discourse’, which will start on November 7.

According to Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri, the conference aims to promote the culture of peace, harmony and prosperity through intercultural understanding. He said peace and harmony demanded that we should appreciate the richness and beauty of diversity.

He added that the conference would create a bridge between nations and remove stereotypes to save our social environment and international relations with reference to economy, politics, ethics, justice, peace and global mobilisation. The moot will bring together researchers from multiple disciplines. Academicians, with the help of civil society and policymakers, will consider how various aspects of social identity and social relationships can promote sustainable global peace.

KU to give pension slips

The vice chancellor of the University of Karachi (KU), Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, directed on Monday that pension slips of all pensioners of the university would be sent to their respective departments, which would include medical and other allowances of the pensioners and the last six months’ record.

This is happening for the first time that the pensioners will now get the facility of having their pension slips. Dr Khan said there was no other source of income for the KU pensioners; therefore, it was his priority to ensure the timely pay of their pensions and dues and to facilitate them in the best possible manner.