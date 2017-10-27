PML-N senator illegally acquired 274 acres of agriculturalland, SHC told

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Raheela Magsi illegally acquired 274 acres of agricultural land in the names of her family members in Tando Allayhar during her tenure as district nazim from 2005 to 2006, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) told the Sindh High Court on Wednesday.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Dr Magsi against the inquiry being conducted by the ACE. Dr Magsi has challenged the initiation of the inquiry regarding awarding of contract without fulfilment of codal formalities and misappropriation of millions in procurement of furniture for the DCO secretariat and district nazim offices.

Dr Magsi submitted she was being victimised after 12 years by the ruling provincial party soon after a visit of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders to her residence.

The provincial law officer submitted that the ACE had completed the inquiry against Dr Magsi for illegally purchasing 274 acres of agricultural land in her and family members names and causing a huge loss to the national exchequer. He submitted that on conclusion of the inquiry, the matter had been placed before the Anti Corruption Circle-I for approval of an FIR against the petitioner. He requested the court to dismiss Dr Magsi’s petition. The court extended Dr Magsi’s protective bail and directed the law officer to submit a report on November 27.

Plea against KE

The SHC issued notices to Nepra and K-Electric on a petition seeking removal of all digital smart meters from Karachi.

Applicants Uzair Shahid and Dur Mohammad Shah submitted in their petition that the KE had installed digital meters that were remotely controlled by the power utility via a GPRS SIM module activated in the new meters. They alleged that the KE was tampering the meter reading and sending excessive bill to the consumers in Karachi.

Petitioner Uzair said the power utility had sent an excessive bill of Rs46,541 at his flat after installation of digital meter. Earlier, he said, his monthly bill was in between Rs1500 and Rs2500 for the past 15 years.

The court was requested to remove all digital smart meters from Karachi which, the petitioners alleged, were re-programmed for tempering the meter reading.