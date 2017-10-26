KPT illegal appointments case: SHC grants NAB four weeks to file report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau prosecutor to submit a progress report within four weeks for filing a reference against the former general manager Karachi Port Trust and others in the illegal appointments case.

Former KPT general manager Rauf Akhtar Farooqui and others are facing a NAB inquiry about illegal appointments of contractual employees at the KPT. NAB alleged that during the tenure of former ports and shipping minister Babar Ghouri, Farooqui got appointed over 1,100 contractual employees in different departments of the KPT who were later made permanent in violation of rules and procedures.

The NAB prosecutor submitted that the inquiry against the petitioner and others had been completed and sent to the competent authority for approval. He requested time to file the progress report. Acceding to the request, the SHC bench while granting time directed NAB to file the progress report within four weeks.