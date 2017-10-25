Sharifs’ VIP accountability sending wrong message: Zardari

LAHORE: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday predicted PPP’s victory in the next general elections and said the party would form the government in the Centre as well as the provinces. He said accountability should have been across-the-board by applying one law to everyone. “The Sharif family should be treated like the PPP,” he said, adding that his party would not accept the “VIP accountability of the Sharif family”, which was sending a wrong message to the [smaller] provinces.

Talking to a delegation of PPP office bearers, ticket holders and workers from Sargodha at the Bilawal House, Zardari urged the party members to strengthen Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to win the next polls.

The visiting party members included former state minister Tasnim Ahmed Qureshi, Malik Khalid Awan, Malik Rizwan Asif, Malik Khalid Dad, Naeem Sadiq, Sajjad Khan Baloch and Malik Anwer Baloch. Former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was also present at the occasion.

Zardari said the PML-N government destroyed the country's economy and thousands of Pakistanis had to return home from abroad due to the failed foreign policy.

He said people got relief whenever the PPP was in power and suffered when it was not. “The PPP is a pro-people party whereas others have anti-people agenda.” “The PPP will form the next government and again provide relief to the people who are burdened by the price hike and unemployment,” said Zardari.