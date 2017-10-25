PBM, Pink Ribbon ink MoU

Islamabad :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) on Tuesday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pink Ribbon Pakistan (PRP) for extending support for Breast Cancer awareness and treatment under corporate social responsibility.

In the ceremony held at PBM Head Office, Managing Director Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh and CEO Pink Ribbon Omer Aftab signed the MoU. While addressing, MD PBM referred an unfortunate aspect that Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia, about 90,000 breast cancer cases being annually reported in the country and nearly 40,000 deaths caused by it. He underlined the need of producing an environment conducive for all the stakeholders for generating joint efforts to manage the fatal disease since early diagnosis can save lives and make a difference.

Highlighting the various steps taken during the last four years by PBM, MD Barrister Abid Sheikh told that around 80% of the budget is utilized in healthcare sector and poor patients of cancer, cardiac, thalassemia, hepatitis, kidney and others from all over the country have been supported for their essential medical treatment on preferential basis. Appreciating the PRP efforts, MD PBM said that this leading organization has been significantly contributing in reducing breast cancer mortality in the country.