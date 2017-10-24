Aqeel cruises into Subh-e-Nau tennis second round

KARACHI: Top seed Aqeel Khan moved into the second round after an easy victory in the men’s singles match of the Subh-e-Nau National Clay Court Tennis 2017 at PTF Complex in Islamabad on Monday.

Veteran Aqeel brushed aside his opponent Ikramullah 6-1, 6-0.

Other players who moved into the second round were Malik Abdul Rehman, Jibranul Haq, Usman Rafiq, Shahzad Khan, Abdal Haider, Aman Atique, Ahmed, Muzammil Murtaza, Mian Bilal, Barkatullah, Heera Ashiq, Mudassir Murtaza, Waqas Malik, Asadullah Khan and M Abid.

Top seeds Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob and Ushna Suhail advanced to the second round of the women’s singles event.